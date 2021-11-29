Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 240 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

