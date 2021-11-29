Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 133 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 51,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

