Ball Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.