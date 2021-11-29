Ball Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
BLL stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.