Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $147.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

