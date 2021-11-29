Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 252.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 66,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clarus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 61.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.