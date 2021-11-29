Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REI. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of REI opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.