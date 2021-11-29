BabySwap (BABY) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BabySwap has a market cap of $128.23 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,713,580 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

BabySwap Coin Trading

