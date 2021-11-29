B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Update

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BRIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 25.90. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Get B Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.