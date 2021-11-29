Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Aziyo Biologics worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

AZYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $53.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.