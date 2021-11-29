AXIS Token (AXIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.17 Million

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $402,450.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,184,851 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.