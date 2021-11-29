Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 215,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,822. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.