Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 48,349 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,349 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. 7,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,537. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

