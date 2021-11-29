Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 46,484 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,484 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

