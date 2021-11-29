Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,190 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 168,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,246. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

