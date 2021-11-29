AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 56.5% in November

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXIM opened at $0.39 on Monday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.