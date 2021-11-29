Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU) Director Acquires C$18,000.00 in Stock

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU) Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 200,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,767,834 shares in the company, valued at C$249,105.06.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Mark Thomas Brown sold 1,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$90.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 28,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,240.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 50,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 25,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Thomas Brown bought 50,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

Avrupa Minerals stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.10. 15,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It has interest in exploration licenses, including Alvalade license that covers approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

