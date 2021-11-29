Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.