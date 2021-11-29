AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 16,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,923. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

