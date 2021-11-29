Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) & Apria (NYSE:APR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Apria 6.46% -1,439.24% 10.46%

68.1% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Apria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apria $1.11 billion 0.94 $46.14 million N/A N/A

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aveanna Healthcare and Apria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00 Apria 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 92.85%. Apria has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Apria.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Apria on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

