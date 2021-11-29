Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

Avaya stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

