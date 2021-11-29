Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) vs. Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Financial Survey

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avantor and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $45.19, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.02%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Avantor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.78 $116.60 million $0.79 50.15 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.70 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats Akoya Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

