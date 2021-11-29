Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.65 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been given a C$0.65 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

XLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Auxly Cannabis Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

