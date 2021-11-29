Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Commerce Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $914.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $902.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

