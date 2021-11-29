Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

