Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.21 and a 200 day moving average of $223.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.