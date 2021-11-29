Autus Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 130,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.