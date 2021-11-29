Autus Asset Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $289.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.