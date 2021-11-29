Automata Network Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $188.29 million and approximately $39.45 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.08 or 0.07490554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.89 or 1.00265729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

