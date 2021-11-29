Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, an increase of 772.9% from the October 31st total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ASZ stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $11,642,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

