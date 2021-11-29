Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE AUS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,521. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

