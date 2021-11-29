Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 79,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,285,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

