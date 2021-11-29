ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Up 7.4%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.61. 37,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,556,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

