ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $64.50 on Monday. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $2.5298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

