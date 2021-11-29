Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $282,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.90.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

