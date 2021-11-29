ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

