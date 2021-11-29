Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.44% of Ashland Global worth $129,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $104.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

