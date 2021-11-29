ASD (ASD) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. ASD has a market cap of $271.15 million and $1.86 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

