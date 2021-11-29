Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.