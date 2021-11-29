Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $20,741,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

