Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 15.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $70,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

