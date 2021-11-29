Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. 2,855,947 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

