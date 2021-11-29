Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,382 shares of company stock worth $199,069,433 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $126.03. 31,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

