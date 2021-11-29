Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.18 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

