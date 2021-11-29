Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.18 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

