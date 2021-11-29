ArGo Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $34,531.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00230264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00088165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

