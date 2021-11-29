Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 217,833.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,346 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

