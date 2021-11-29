Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
