Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

