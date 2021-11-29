AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $346,442.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,425,245 coins and its circulating supply is 244,425,244 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.