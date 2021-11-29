Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 5.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. Approximately 3,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.