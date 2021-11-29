Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARI opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

